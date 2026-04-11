Outrage builds over illegal immigrant ‘invasion’ after suspect allegedly executes teen who begged for life

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The killing of a 15-year-old Missouri boy who begged for his life during a deadly ambush is fueling a wave of outrage, with Republican leaders pointing to the suspect’s illegal immigration status and demanding government officials support tougher border enforcement.

"Unfortunately, this is just the latest example of a Missourian killed by an illegal alien," Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo., said, calling for sweeping deportation efforts.

Rep. Eric Burlison, R-Mo., said the killing underscores concerns about public safety, adding that "dangerous individuals who should not be here remain in our communities."

"Miles Young should still be alive. This is tragic," he wrote in a post on X. "Justice must be swift."

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The backlash follows the arrest of Yefry Archaga-Elvir, 18, who is accused of luring Miles Young, 15, into a planned ambush before chasing him down and shooting him, according to court documents. The Honduran national is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action and is being held without bond on a federal immigration detainer.

A second suspect, Praize King, 18, is also charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in connection with the killing. At least one additional suspect, believed to be a juvenile, has not been publicly identified.

Missouri State Treasurer Vivek Malek called the killing "another Missouri family destroyed," saying the teen was "executed while begging for his life" and warning the case shows "exactly why we must cut off the incentives that keep illegals here."

He added that Missourians are "outraged" the suspect was in the state, arguing the crime "never would’ve happened" if he had not been in the country.

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Rep. Mark Alford, R-Mo., said, "A Missouri teen begged for his life. He was killed by an ILLEGAL alien," adding, "Our children should NEVER fear murder on our streets."

Schmitt also questioned the broader response, asking, "Where are the protests for Miles Young? Where is the outrage when American sons and daughters are murdered by illegal aliens who have no business in our country?"

He added that "the Democrats ushered in an invasion and will never apologize for the destruction and the ruined and lost lives left in the wake."

The Republican Party of New Mexico said the tragedy "transcends politics" and that "the lives of this boy’s parents and loved ones will forever be destroyed," adding that if Democrats "cannot condemn these demonic acts of violence," they "should not be in public office."

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In another statement, Schmitt pointed to the teen’s final moments — "I just don’t wanna die" — arguing the country is "done sacrificing our children at the altar of mass migration" and calling for mass deportations.

Prosecutors allege the killing of Young was deliberate.

A felony complaint says Archaga-Elvir "knowingly caused the death" of the teen by shooting him, while the probable cause statement outlines what investigators describe as a coordinated setup involving multiple individuals.

According to investigators, a juvenile suspect contacted Young and convinced him to leave his home under the belief he was meeting a girl. Instead, authorities say, Young was led into a trap.

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Investigators allege the group had been driving around beforehand discussing how to "set up" the teen before tracking his movements and blocking the road.

Witnesses told investigators they warned Young not to go, fearing it was a setup tied to tensions from a prior homicide case in which he was expected to testify.

Authorities say when the vehicle stopped, Young realized what was happening and ran.

Investigators say Archaga-Elvir, wearing a black ski mask and armed with a handgun, chased the teen on foot before opening fire.

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"Defendant ambushed victim, chased victim on foot, and shot victim as victim was stating he wanted to live," the probable cause statement says.

Another witness reported hearing Young cry out, "I just don’t wanna die," before gunshots rang out.

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Young was pronounced dead after suffering a gunshot wound to the chest.

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Court records show Archaga-Elvir has pleaded not guilty and remains jailed ahead of a scheduled April 13 hearing.

"Miles Young was lured to his death believing he was going to meet a girl. Instead, he was ambushed and killed in cold blood by this illegal alien who went on to brag about the murder," Department of Homeland Security Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis.

"This animal was released into our country by the Obama administration," she added. "ICE lodged an arrest detainer requesting Missouri not release this depraved killer from jail into American neighborhoods."

DHS said Archaga-Elvir was arrested in Texas as an accompanied minor in 2015, but he was released by the Obama administration.

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Young’s family said the loss has been devastating.

"Miles was a compassionate, loving, and kind 15-year-old who brought light to everyone around him," his family wrote.

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In a message shared online, his mother described him as "bright, kind, and unforgettable," adding, "we are grieving a loss that words cannot fully express."

The investigation remains ongoing.

Fox News Digital's Preston Mizell contributed to this report.