Oregon woman charged with murder after running over, killing father of her children at park: police

An Oregon woman has been charged with murder after she reportedly ran over and killed the father of her children at a local park during a custody argument on Saturday, authorities said.

Branda Myshelle Myers, 29, was meeting 38-year-old Vince Edward Fouts at Woodmansee Park in south Salem around 9:15 a.m. to try to resolve a custody dispute, the Salem Police Department said.

"The argument between the two escalated, and Myers used her vehicle to run over Fouts several times," police said.

Witnesses at the scene called police and pointed officers to the location of both the victim and the suspect. Officers said Fouts and Myers were former domestic partners.

Myers was arrested and charged with first- and second-degree murder. She was being held at the Marion County Jail.

The park was closed following the incident and has since reopened.