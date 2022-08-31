Expand / Collapse search
Police and Law Enforcement
Oregon police officer’s ‘brave actions’ save man trapped inside burning car, authorities say

Police officer disregarded own safety, pulled driver out of engulfed car in Beaverton, Oregon

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
An Oregon police officer put his own life on the line to rescue a driver trapped inside a vehicle that was engulfed in flames after a rollover crash early Tuesday, authorities said.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. near the intersection of Southwest Hocken Avenue and Southwest Jenkins Road in Beaverton, the Beaverton Police Department said.

Officers and deputies with the Washington County Sheriff's Office responded and found the vehicle on its side and on fire. The vehicle’s lone occupant, identified as 34-year-old Johan Hermosillo, was still trapped inside the car, according to authorities.

"Disregarding his own safety, a Beaverton Police Officer approached the burning vehicle, broke the sunroof, and told Hermosillo to crawl from the vehicle," the department said, adding that small explosions forced the officer to keep his distance.

VIRGINIA POLICE: ‘EXTRAORDINARY’ GOOD SAMARITAN CAPTURED SUSPECT AFTER DEADLY SHOOTING

Police said the vehicle was engulfed in flames and that small explosions could be heard.

Police said the vehicle was engulfed in flames and that small explosions could be heard. (Beaverton Police Department )

But Hermosillo was unresponsive. The officer decided to run to the engulfed vehicle and pull the victim out of the flames to safety.

"Due to the brave actions of the officer, Hermosillo sustained only non-life-threatening injuries," the department said, adding that this was one example of how police "put their own lives on the line" to keep the public safe.

Police said that impairment appeared to have contributed to the crash.

Police said that impairment appeared to have contributed to the crash. (Beaverton Police Department )

Investigators said they found evidence of impairment, which is believed to have contributed to the crash.

  • charred interior of car
    Image 1 of 2

    The charred interior of a vehicle that was engulfed in flames after a rollover crash in Beaverton, Oregon, on Tuesday. (Beaverton Police Department )

  • damaged car on its side
    Image 2 of 2

    The driver suffered non-life threatening injuries and was treated at a hospital. (Beaverton Police Department )

Hermosillo was treated at a hospital and cited for DUI and reckless driving, police said.