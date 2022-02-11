Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Oregon
Published

Oregon man fighting off bear accidentally kills his brother, then kills himself

Oregon State Police and local deputies are continuing to investigate the shootings

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 10 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 10

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Authorities say a man in Oregon trying to protect his home from a bear instead fatally shot his brother by mistake, then killed himself.

Josephine County Undersheriff Travis Snyder said the man called 911 around 7 a.m. Tuesday and told dispatchers he had "accidentally shot his brother while loading a gun" after being startled by the bear.

PORTLAND SEES 4 DEADLY SHOOTINGS AMID LOW POLICE MORALE, PUBLIC'S SAFETY CONCERNS

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports deputies went to the home in Sunny Valley, an unincorporated community off Interstate 5 in the southwest corner of the state. There they found a man dead from a gunshot wound.

A grizzly bear. 

A grizzly bear.  (iStock)

Snyder said they checked the rural residence and found a second man dead. He had died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sheriff’s officials did not immediately identify either man.

Oregon State Police and local deputies continue to investigate the shootings.

[Editor's note: This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255)]

Your Money