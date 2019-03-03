Oregon man, dog survive 5 days in vehicle stuck in snow eating taco sauce

Taco-bout a survival story.

An Oregon man and his dog were found alive Friday five days after their vehicle got stuck in snow, forcing the 36-year-old to eat packets of taco sauce to survive, police said.

Jeremy Taylor and his dog, Ally, were located near Wake Butte, Oregon, just after 2 p.m. Friday after he was reported missing on Wednesday, Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said.

Taylor — who enjoyed off-roading — was driving last Sunday when his vehicle got stuck in the snow. He told investigators he woke up the next day and tried to walk to safety, but the “deep snow” made in hard and forced him and Ally to return to the trapped vehicle.

“Jeremy stayed warm over the next four days by periodically starting his vehicle and used a few taco sauce packets he had as food,” the sheriff’s office said.

Police began searching for Taylor on Wednesday and said he was last seen Sunday getting gas in Sunriver.

On Friday, the snowmobiler located the duo, who were described to be in good condition but hungry.

They were later reunited to family and friends.