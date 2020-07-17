Oregon cop shot and a suspect is in custody: police

A suspect was in custody hours after an Oregon police officer was shot, authorities said Friday.

The Salem Police Department said one of its officers was shot during an unspecified encounter, according to a news release. Multiple calls to the department from Fox News were not returned.

The officer, who was not identified, was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A suspect was taken into custody hours into a search, police said.

The extent of the injured officer's injuries were not disclosed. Some streets were blocked off and people were asked to avoid the area.