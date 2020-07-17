Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Police and Law Enforcement
Published
Last Update 6 mins ago

Oregon cop shot and a suspect is in custody: police

The officer's injuries were not life-threatening

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 17Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 17

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A suspect was in custody hours after an Oregon police officer was shot, authorities said Friday.

The Salem Police Department said one of its officers was shot during an unspecified encounter, according to a news release. Multiple calls to the department from Fox News were not returned.

The officer, who was not identified, was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A suspect was taken into custody hours into a search, police said.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The extent of the injured officer's injuries were not disclosed. Some streets were blocked off and people were asked to avoid the area.