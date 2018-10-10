Operator of New York limo company in deadly crash arrested, charged with criminally negligent homicide

The operator of an upstate New York limousine company was arrested Wednesday after 20 people were killed in a Saturday crash involving one of the business' vehicles, police said.

Nauman Hussain, the son of Prestige Limousine owner Shahed Hussain, was arrested after a traffic stop on Interstate 787 near Albany, New York State Police said. He was charged with one count of criminally negligent homicide. At an afternoon news conference, authorities said the investigation was ongoing and more arrests and charges were possible.

Prestige attorney Lee Kindlon told reporters that Hussain "is not guilty" and claimed authorities "jumped the gun in charging him with any crime."

Hussain's arrest came four days after 20 people were killed when a 19-seat 2001 Ford Excursion limousine, operated by Prestige, blew through a stop sign at a T-intersection and slammed into a parked vehicle in Schoharie. All 18 people in the limousine, including the driver, were killed -- along with two bystanders. The limousine was taking a group, which included four sisters and newlyweds, to a 30th birthday celebration.

Authorities immediately launched an investigation into the crash. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday the limousine should’ve never been on the road that day because it failed a safety inspection a month before the tragic accident. New York Department of Transportation spokesman Joseph Morrissey said the vehicle was cited for several code violations, including a problem with the antilock brakes' malfunction indicator system, and a sticker was placed on the vehicle declaring it "unserviceable."

The driver, Scott Lisinicchia, who died in the crash, also did not have the proper license to operate the vehicle. Kindlon has said the issues were fixed, though the state says otherwise.

"The sole responsibility for that motor vehicle being on the road on Saturday rests with Nauman Hussain," New York State Police Superintendent George Beach told reporters Wednesday.

Morrissey said any assertion that the limo involved in the crash had been cleared for service was "categorically false."

Even if the violations had been corrected, the owner would have needed a new inspection and new approval to transport passengers, the Transportation Department said.

Kindlon has also said that he didn't think the infractions contributed to the crash, suggesting Lisinicchia might have misjudged his momentum on a hill.

Lisinicchia’s family released a statement through a lawyer, saying the driver “never would have knowingly put others in harm’s way.”

“The family believes that unbeknownst to him he was provided with a vehicle that was neither roadworthy nor safe for any of its occupants,” the statement read. “We ask all members of the media and public to reserve judgment on the cause of the crash until the New York State Police and the National Transportation Safety Board complete their investigations.”

Details about Shahed Hussain were also revealed in the days following the crash. Hussain was a former FBI informant who helped the U.S. government root out Muslim groups after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. Hussain posed as a terrorist sympathizer in at least three investigations.

Nauman Hussain worked as the day-to-day operator of Prestige Limousine while his father is currently in Pakistan, police said. When asked if the elder Hussain would return from Pakistan to be questioned in the case, Beach said it was "not within my legal authority to ask him to come back."

In 2014, Nauman Hussain and his brother were accused by police of insisting they were each other after a traffic stop. Nauman Hussain was the passenger but had a valid license. His brother did not. Police later discovered Nauman had an extensive suspension and conviction list which had been cleared, according to the Times Union.

Federal records also showed that four vehicles had been taken out of circulation by the company due to inspection failures in the past 24 months. The records list an address in Gansevoort, N.Y., that Hussain used when he filed for bankruptcy in Albany in 2003.

The crash was the nation’s deadliest transportation accident since an air crash outside Buffalo in February 2009 killed 50 people.

Fox News' Robert Gearty and The Associated Press contributed to this report.