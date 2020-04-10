How to watch Easter Sunday services online

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Easter is the "Super Bowl of Sundays" and this year, amid the coronavirus pandemic forcing millions of Christians to stay home, there is no shortage of church services to watch online.

FoxNews.com will be streaming several Easter Masses, including the Vatican, St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York City at 10 a.m. ET, Washington's National Cathedral, Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception and the First Baptist Dallas and Saddleback Church.

Fox News Channel will be airing a special Easter Service, "America Together: Keeping the Faith," beginning at 5 a.m. ET with Pope Francis' message from St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican City.

Starting at 10 a.m., Franklin Graham, the son of the late evangelist Billy Graham, will deliver a special Easter message from the Samaritan’s Purse emergency field hospital in New York City’s Central Park.

Trinity Broadcasting Network's (TBN's) Easter Sunday program will also be on FoxNews.com, which will feature a one-hour special at 9 p.m. hosted by Bishop T.D. Jakes and include other pastors like Joel Osteen, Jentezen Franklin, Robert Morris, Priscilla Shirer and Max Lucado. Worship will be led by Chris Tomlin, Michael W. Smith, Matt Redman and others.

“For TBN, Easter weekend will not be canceled,” Matt Crouch, TBN president and chairman, said in a statement to Fox News. “Join our Global church family as we celebrate the most important date on our Christian Calendar. He is Risen!”

A lot of larger churches will be streaming on their websites, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube accounts. Some smaller congregations are meeting through apps such as Zoom.