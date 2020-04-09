Fox News to air Easter Sunday services from the Vatican to New York City, more special holiday programming

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Many would-be-churchgoers will stay home on Easter because of the coronavirus pandemic, but Fox News will air services from around the world to help fill the void.

Fox News Channel will air special live programming on Easter Sunday, “America Together: Keeping the Faith,” in celebration of the religious holy week as Americans are forced to spend the holiday at home to limit the spread of the virus.

Easter Sunday services from St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City with Pope Francis will begin at 5 a.m. ET, with continuing coverage on “FOX & Friends Weekend.” Co-hosts Pete Hegseth, Griff Jenkins and Jillian Mele will speak with priests and pastors throughout the morning.

Sandra Smith will take over at 10 a.m. ET, anchoring a two-hour block of holiday content that will feature Fox News correspondents, priests, pastors and rabbis on site at both Easter and Passover celebrations. Franklin Graham, the son of the late evangelist Billy Graham, will deliver a special Easter message from the Samaritan’s Purse emergency field hospital in New York City’s Central Park.

Fox News will then air FOX Nation’s “Battle in the Holy Land,” hosted by Hegseth, at 10 p.m. ET. Hegseth traveled to Israel and the Palestinian territories for the latest episode of the unique series. The special will offer firsthand insight into the fight over the disputed area known as the West Bank.

FoxNews.com will also provide special coverage of religious events starting on Friday with Good Friday services at St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican presided by Pope Francis. The site will also offer the “Stations of the Cross" procession in St. Peter’s Square and a livestream of the Easter vigil at the Vatican on Saturday.

On Sunday throughout the day, viewers can stream services online for Easter mass from the Vatican, St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City, Washington’s National Cathedral, Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception, as well as First Baptist Dallas and Saddleback Church.

Viewers can also access Trinity Broadcasting Network’s Easter Sunday program on FoxNews.com.

Fox News Channel recently finished the first quarter of 2020 with its largest audience in network history among both total day and primetime viewers. FNC was the most watched network among all of basic cable for the 15th straight quarter, averaging 1.9 million total day viewers.

“Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo” and “Mediabuzz” with Howard Kurtz will be pre-empted on Easter Sunday.