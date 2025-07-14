Ongoing trash strike draws pressure from officials as communities struggle with waste build-up

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As the multi-state worker strike approaches the two-week mark, the garbage collection company involved in the unrest is being urged by state leaders across the country to finalize a contract and restore services.

Republic Services told Fox News Digital that they are "working to resume regular trash collection as quickly as possible."

"A work stoppage does not benefit our employees or the communities we serve. We empathize with customers who have been impacted by the Teamsters’ decision to stop work," a spokesperson for the company shared in a statement.

The company added that its customers will be notified via text, phone and email with any updates.

Despite the involvement of a federal mediator, recent negotiations between Republic Services and Teamsters, the union representing the garbage collectors, have ended without resolution.

Last week, Teamsters General President Sean O’Brien escalated tensions by threatening to disrupt waste collection operations across multiple states. The strike has disrupted trash collection in 14 Massachusetts communities served by Republic, primarily along the North Shore.

O’Brien declared "war" on Republic Services, warning that the union plans to "flood the streets and shut down garbage collection in state after state."

"Republic Services has been threatening a war with American workers for years — and now, they’ve got one," O’Brien said in a statement. "Republic abuses and underpays workers across the country. They burn massive profits and funnel money to undeserving, corrupt executives."

O'Brien said the Teamsters "have had it with Republic."

"We will flood the streets and shut down garbage collection in state after state. Workers are uniting nationwide, and we will get the wages and benefits we’ve earned, come hell or high water."

Teamsters claimed that Republic Services had refused to settle fair contracts, despite months of negotiations in cities around the country.

"Republic Services doesn’t run without its hardworking Teamsters. This strike forced on workers by the multibillion-dollar corporation is resulting in trash pileups and collection disruptions for scores of people across the country," the organization wrote in a post on X.

"But Teamsters at Republic will not back down until they’ve gotten the fair contracts they’ve rightfully earned."

In the meantime, numerous Massachusetts towns and businesses are facing mounting piles of uncollected garbage. Republic claimed the union wasn't negotiating in good faith, while the Teamsters accused the company of abandoning talks and refusing to continue over the weekend.

"Unfortunately, the Teamsters did not take the negotiations seriously and refused to make any meaningful progress," the company told Fox News Digital.

"Today, we made a formal proposal that included a nearly 16% wage increase immediately and an approximate 43% pay increase over five years for our Greater Boston employees. Contrary to the many falsehoods the Teamsters are spreading, our offer outpaces competitors."

Another round of discussions is set for Tuesday as workers are calling for better wages, improved benefits and enhanced job protections.

Nationally, over 2,000 Teamsters are either actively striking or observing picket lines. The Republic Services Teamsters began striking on July 3 on the East Coast.

The company said it is facing union-related work stoppages at six locations, including two business units in Boston and four additional sites in Cumming, Georgia; Ottawa, Illinois; Manteca, California, and Lacey, Washington. The Teamsters union has also expanded picketing to several other locations, with many employees at those sites honoring the picket lines, the company said.

While the company claims that garbage pickup is continuing in all affected areas, many residents and businesses report delays and inconsistent service. Republic’s commercial clients, such as restaurants, are also grappling with waste collection issues.

Massachusetts Secretary of State Bill Galvin sent a formal letter Friday to Republic Services President Jon Vander Ark, criticizing the company for halting active negotiations and imposing hardship on communities. In the letter, obtained by Boston.com, Galvin called for more intense efforts to reach a deal and suggested that the situation might require greater government oversight of the waste management sector.

He emphasized that essential public services like trash collection shouldn’t hinge on the strategies of a private corporation, and questioned whether oversight of such services should remain in the hands of private firms.

Boston City Councilors Erin Murphy, John FitzGerald and Ed Flynn echoed these sentiments in a separate letter to Vander Ark. The trio, who spearheaded a City Council resolution supporting the Teamsters, said the union’s demands were fair and accused Republic of failing to meet fundamental labor standards.

Republic countered that it had proposed a nearly 16% immediate pay raise and a total increase of around 43% over five years. The company accused the union of spreading misinformation and asserted its wage offers exceed those of competitors.

"Don’t believe the union’s false narrative – 45% of our Greater Boston drivers represented by the Teamsters earned more than $100,000 last year, based on W-2 data," the company said. "If the Teamsters accepted the offer we made today, drivers would make approximately $140,000 per year, by the end of the contract."

In addition, the company claimed that they "pay 100% of the health and welfare premiums for our Greater Boston employees" and ensured that they have a comprehensive health and welfare plan.

The company said that the mediator requested both sides return to mediation on Tuesday, July 15, and both parties agreed.

"We are confident that our most recent proposal meets all of our employees’ demands, and we expect the Teamsters to bargain in the best interest of our employees."

