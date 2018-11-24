Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Florida
Published

One person dead after domestic dispute in Florida Walmart turns violent

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Pictured above is the Walmart in Ocala, Florida, where police say a male shot a woman, killing her, during a "domestic argument" on Saturday.

Pictured above is the Walmart in Ocala, Florida, where police say a male shot a woman, killing her, during a "domestic argument" on Saturday. (Google Maps)

One person is dead and another is in custody after a domestic dispute between a male and female turned violent inside a Florida Walmart on Saturday, authorities say.

Ocala police said that “a domestic argument” between a male and female began in the Garden Center on East Silver Springs Boulevard about 2:30 p.m. According to police, the pair moved inside the Walmart, where the female began to scream for help.

Store employees attempted to intervene and called 911, without success; police say the male suspect shot the woman, killing her.

The suspect fled the scene but was later captured by authorities. They have so far only identified him as a black male, age 55.

Ocala police said on Twitter that he suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound but is “alive” and being transported to an area hospital.

The victim has yet to be identified, as police attempt to contact her kin.

Paulina Dedaj is a writer/ reporter for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter @PaulinaDedaj.