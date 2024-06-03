One arrested as anti-Israel protesters set up new encampment at University of Pittsburgh

Anti-Israel demonstrators at the University of Pittsburgh set up a new encampment on Sunday, erecting a fence around the encampment and tents within it.

The protesters established the encampment outside the Cathedral of Learning on Pitt's campus in Pittsburgh's Oakland neighborhood.

One protester was arrested by police after attempting to bring a case of water into the encampment after police instructed protesters that they could not bring anything inside, according to KDKA-TV.

Pitt said in a statement that the person who was arrested is not affiliated with the university and was charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest and obstruction.

NEW ANTI-ISRAEL ENCAMPMENT FORMS AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY AS SCHOOL INITIATES 'DIALOGUE' WITH STUDENT LEADERS

"At approximately 6 p.m. on June 2, two demonstrations taking place in Oakland converged on the Cathedral of Learning lawn," a university spokesperson told TribLIVE. "The group of demonstrators quickly erected wooden barricades and fencing, and other structures with tents inside before our public safety team could intervene, stating their intent to reestablish the Gaza Solidarity Encampment."

Due to the large number of protesters, University of Pittsburgh Police requested assistance from other police departments, including the City of Pittsburgh Police, Allegheny County Police and Pennsylvania State Police.

University of Pittsburgh Police said Sunday on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, that the Cathedral of Learning and William Pitt Union are "closed due to a public disturbance."

Police are asking people to avoid the area. Police have set up a barricade around the encampment.

"The encampment/sit-in situation at the University of Pittsburgh is strictly taking place on private campus property," a Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson said in a statement to KDKA-TV. "Pittsburgh Police officers are closely monitoring the situation to ensure the safety of everyone."

ANTI-ISRAEL ENCAMPMENT AT WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY IS DISMANTLED, POLICE ARREST AT LEAST 8 PROTESTERS

Video posted on social media by protesters shows a clash between police and demonstrators. Police and protesters were seen pushing each other after an officer pushed one protester down the stairs of the Cathedral of Learning. One person, who protesters say was an officer in plainclothes, was seen allegedly kicking protesters who were pushed to the ground.

In a statement posted to Instagram, protest organizers said, "From its continued and deafening silence to material investments in the 'Israel’ occupation, Pitt maintains its complicity in genocide in Gaza."

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Protesters are also calling on Pitt to "disclose all university investments" and "divest University of Pittsburgh finances, including the endowment, from companies and institutions that profit from Israel."

In late April, as the academic semester was nearing a close, the Schenley Plaza encampment near the University of Pittsburgh was cleared. Two people were arrested by university police during that demonstration as protesters attempted to occupy the area around the Cathedral of Learning.

This, as college campuses across the U.S. have seen anti-Israel demonstrations since Hamas terrorists launched a surprise attack against Israel on Oct. 7, prompting military retaliation from Israeli forces.