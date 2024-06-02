New anti-Israel encampment forms at Columbia University as school initiates ‘dialogue’ with student leaders

Columbia University in New York City has allowed yet another anti-Israel encampment to form on its campus after police had to be called in last month to clear out-of-control agitators that managed to take over a building on campus.

The school said the encampment formed Friday evening – just in time for alumni weekend.

As of Saturday, the school said the encampment consisted of seven tents and about 25 to 60 people.

In its latest update, Columbia said faculty entered the encampment "to initiate discussions with student leaders" and said that it welcomes "this effort to establish dialogue."

COLUMBIA GIVES 7-WORD UPDATE ON NEGOTIATIONS AS UNIVERSITY CROSSES DEADLINE TO CLEAR ANTI-ISRAEL PROTEST

Participants in the anti-Israel encampment were informed that their actions violate university rules.

Four unoccupied tents were removed by campus safety.

The school said access to campus is currently restricted to Columbia University affiliates with a valid Columbia University ID.

ANTI-ISRAEL MOB AT COLUMBIA REVEALS EXACTLY WHAT THEY WILL TARGET NEXT AFTER TAKING OVER ACADEMIC BUILDING

"We look forward to resuming classes on Monday and continuing our education and research activities throughout the summer," the school wrote.

This all comes as anti-Israeli demonstrations have escalated at U.S. universities in response to Hamas' Oct. 7 attack and Israel's retaliatory attacks on Gaza, with many colleges, including Columbia University, seeing protests paired with antisemitic incidents that have left many Jewish students feeling unsafe.

Anti-Israel protests at Columbia reached a boiling point in April after a pro-Palestinian encampment formed on campus, causing fear and escalating growing tensions among some students. The protests reportedly led to over 100 arrests, and led the college to switch to hybrid or virtual learning to close out the semester due to safety concerns.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Columbia University President Minouche Shafik addressed campus safety concerns and denounced antisemitic language as "unacceptable" while encouraging students to report any threats in an April 22 statement.

Columbia was previously given a "D" grade for its response to campus antisemitism from the Anti-Defamation League in January.

Fox News' Megan Myers contributed to this report.