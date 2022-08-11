Oklahoma woman gets life in prison after convincing lover to murder her pastor husband

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A judge sentenced an Oklahoma woman to life in prison after she admitted to winning over the admiration of a man who was not her husband, then convincing the man to kill her husband.

Kristie Evans, 49, was sentenced Wednesday by Pontotoc County District Judge Steven Kessinger, who said she showed no remorse for her actions, the Oklahoman reported.

In his decision, Kessinger said Evans planned the murder, provided the weapon and ammunition, and gave her lover, Kahlil Square, 27, of Moore, access to her home, where the crime happened.

"As you testified, actions have consequences," the judge said Wednesday, per the report.

In April, Evans admitted to begging Square into murdering her husband, David Evans, 50, who she accused of abusing her.

"I was desperate," she testified at the trial, per the report. "I wanted to be free from that. I knew of no other way."

In public, David Evans was a Baptist pastor that was well-liked by his congregation at Harmony Church in Ada. At the trial, however, it was revealed that Evans lived privately as a swinger who arranged meetings between his wife and other men in Oklahoma City, Moore and Norman, to have threesomes.

Kristie Evans testified her husband forced her into sexual relations with 50 to 100 men., including Square, who she met during one of those threesomes on January 2021.

Following two days of the sentencing trial, the prosecutor conceded the pastor was secretly a "dark, dark individual," but maintained it is a crime to plan a murder. The prosecutor claimed Kristie Evans had her husband killed for his $250,000 life insurance policy.

Joi Miskel, Evans’ defense attorney, Miskel, said the judge could modify his sentence in a year when he re-reviews the case.

"Her remorse is real and it was from the very beginning," she told reporters, the Oklahoman reported. "Every time I've met with her, there is remorse.

"And you have to understand that she has suffered for years and years this horrific abuse. You don't just shake that off in a matter of days, months, weeks or even years. And you have to think she still has had no kind of counseling, any kind of therapy, to work through these issues of decades of abuse," she added.

David Evans was fatally shot while he was sleeping in his home on March 22, 2021.

Moore was charged with first-degree murder and will appear in court on Aug. 27.