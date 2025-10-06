Expand / Collapse search
Oklahoma troopers, ICE detain 120 illegal immigrants in three-day interstate enforcement sweep

Joint ICE-state patrol operation uncovers drivers convicted of human smuggling, assault, drug crimes

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
Officials from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol recently arrested more than 100 illegal immigrants in a three-day crackdown.

In an Oct. 6 statement, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said that the operation targeted "threats to public safety along I-40 in Oklahoma." It took place between Sept. 22 and Sept. 25.

"ICE ran records checks on foreign-born nationals that OHP encountered during patrol," the DHS's statement said. "As a result, 120 illegal aliens were taken into custody for immigration violations, 91 of which were operating a commercial motor vehicle with commercial driver's licenses (CDL)."

Among the 120 suspects, past convictions included DUIs, illegal re-entry into the U.S. and money laundering, as well as human smuggling and assault.

OKLAHOMA GOV. STITT, ICE BUST 120 ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS IN HIGHWAY CRACKDOWN, SLAMS BIDEN BORDER FAILURES

Close up of ICE agent logo

ICE and Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials arrested 120 illegal immigrants in a three-day operation along I-40. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Some of the illegal immigrants were also convicted of conspiracy to distribute cocaine and possession of a controlled substance.

Two suspects were also arrested in connection to a nearby cannabis grow site.

In a statement, ICE deputy director Madison Sheahan said that the suspects had "no business operating 18 wheelers on America’s highways."

ICE agent wearing a black shirt

Federal and state officers targeted commercial truck drivers during a multi-day immigration enforcement sweep in Oklahoma. (Getty Images)

ALABAMA CONDUCTS FIRST STATE-FEDERAL CHECKPOINT OPERATIONS WITH ICE, DETAINING OVER 20 PEOPLE

"Our roads are now safer with these illegal aliens no longer behind the wheel," said Sheahan. "We encourage more state and local law enforcement to sign 287(g) agreements to help remove public safety threats and receive reimbursement funds available to our law enforcement partners." 

The arrests came just weeks after a suspect, who was deported several times before, allegedly caused a DUI-related crash in California.

ICE HQ

The DHS described the Oklahoma operation as part of a broader effort to address threats on major freight routes. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Norberto Celerino, 53, faces six counts of murder in relation to the Sept. 7 crash. He is accused of driving under the influence in Napa County.

Fox News Digital's Adam Sabes contributed to this report. 

Andrea Margolis is a lifestyle writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can follow her on X at @andreamargs or send story tips to andrea.margolis@fox.com.
