Oklahoma man accused of killing his 3 kids in murder-suicide involved in ongoing domestic dispute, police say

A murder-suicide in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma last week involving three children and their father is part of an ongoing domestic dispute, new court documents show.

Francoise Littlejohn, 30, was found dead in an apparent suicide in the front seat of a Dodge Charger with his three dead children: Trinity, 3, Aliyah, 4, and Kyren, 7, following a dispute at the home involving the children's mother, according to the documents released this week.

Their bodies were found on August 6, just days after the children’s mother fled the home, leaving them behind with their father, KOKH-TV reported.

Francoise Littlejohn grew frustrated over her leaving and reportedly sent a text to a family member around 4 a.m. that included a threat to harm the children, police said.

He also began live-streaming a video on social media that included him waving a firearm while one of the children was sitting in the front seat of the Charger, KOKH reported.

Less than 15 minutes later, Oklahoma City police initiated a search for the vehicle.

A person running in the neighborhood Saturday morning saw the car, with its occupants, and alerted authorities at approximately 7:25 a.m.

"At 4:11 a.m., three minutes prior to police being notified, surveillance video showed Mr. Littlejohn pulling into a neighborhood and parking in the 11300 block of Treemont Lane, where he executed the children before turning the gun on himself," a press release from the police said. "It is unknown why he picked that location to stop."

Inside the vehicle, police found Francoise Littlejohn and the three children, all dead, KOKH reported.

Francoise Littlejohn had a gunshot injury that was believed to be self-inflicted while each child had injuries consistent with homicide, police said.

