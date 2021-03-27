Oklahoma corrections officer taken hostage in detention center, facility on lockdown

An Oklahoma City corrections officer has been taken hostage on the 10th floor of the Oklahoma County Detention Center, Saturday afternoon.

The detention facility is on lockdown as security officials attempt to gain control of the situation.

The officer is believed to have been giving medication to an inmate when he was attacked, tied up, and his keys taken away from him, according to local reporting by News 9.

Videos from inside the jail have been posted to social media, showing an inmate holding the officer hostage.

Check back on this developing story.