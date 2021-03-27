Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Police and Law Enforcement
Published

Oklahoma corrections officer taken hostage in detention center, facility on lockdown

Oklahoma County Detention Center is on lockdown

By Caitlin McFall | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 27Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 27

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

An Oklahoma City corrections officer has been taken hostage on the 10th floor of the Oklahoma County Detention Center, Saturday afternoon.

The detention facility is on lockdown as security officials attempt to gain control of the situation.

The officer is believed to have been giving medication to an inmate when he was attacked, tied up, and his keys taken away from him, according to local reporting by News 9.

Videos from inside the jail have been posted to social media, showing an inmate holding the officer hostage.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Check back on this developing story.

Your Money