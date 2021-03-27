Texas police say suspect wanted for shooting state trooper dies

The manhunt has ended for the wanted suspected accused of shooting a Texas state trooper after he died by suicide Saturday.

DeArthur Pinson Jr. suspected of shooting DPS Trooper Chad Walker Friday evening, evaded police capture even after an expanded search and Blue Pint alert were launched Saturday.

Fox News could not immediately reach the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), but the Officer’s Association said the "suspect is deceased" in a Facebook post Saturday night.

The group said the shooting happened around 8 p.m. Friday night outside of Mexica, Texas when Walker responded to a "motorist assist" alert. Walker pulled up behind the disabled vehicle but was shot upon before he was able to park his car.

"Before Trooper Walker could stop his patrol unit [the suspect] immediately emerged from the driver’s seat of the disabled vehicle armed with a handgun and fired multiple rounds at Trooper Walker through the patrol unit’s windshield," the Officers Association said.

Walker was hit in the head and the abdomen.

The suspect, believed to have been Pinson, then retrieved a black backpack from his car before fleeing the scene on foot.

According to the most recent post by the group on Walker’s health, he remains in "stable but critical condition."

Walker is married with a 15-year old son, twin seven-year old daughters and a two month-old daughter.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).