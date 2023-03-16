Oklahoma bombing co-conspirator's son pleads guilty to armed robbery and kidnapping in Nevada: report

Oklahoma City bombing co-conspirator Terry Nichols’ son pleaded guilty to armed robbery and kidnapping on Wednesday for an incident in Henderson, Nevada in 2020, according to reports.

The Associated Press reported that Joshua Nichols, 40, and George William Moya III, 27, took plea deals in a case from February 2020 in which the two men attacked a man in Henderson. The deal avoids having the case go to trial next month in Clark County District Court.

Police allege that in 2020, Nichols and Moya kidnapped and robbed a 67-year-old man of his money, jewelry, clothing and cellphone while he was at his home in Henderson.

Moya is expected to receive between four and 15 years in prison for pleading guilty to robbery with a deadly weapon.

Nichols, the AP reported, could get more than 17 years in prison, though his plea deal allows him to post $50,000 bail to be released on high-level electronic monitoring until his sentencing on June 14.

Nichols and his mother moved to Las Vegas after she divorced Terry Nichols. Years later, in April 1995, Nichols helped Timothy McVeigh bomb the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City. That bombing killed 168 people, the deadliest homegrown terrorist attack in US history according to the FBI.

Nichols, now 65, was sentenced to multiple lifetime sentences and is currently being held at a super-maximum-security prison in Florence, Colorado, where the Unabomber Ted Kaczynski and Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman are also being held.

McVeigh was executed in 2001.

Joshua Nichols has been arrested numerous times as far back as 2005, for charges including vehicle theft, resisting arrest and armed assault.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.