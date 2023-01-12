Oklahoma authorities make arrest in missing toddler Athena Brownfield's mysterious disappearance

Special Agents from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) on Thursday arrested Alysia Adams, 30, on two counts of child neglect in connection with the Tuesday disappearance of 4-year-old Athena Brownfield .

OSBI announced the arrest on Thursday afternoon, when Adams was booked into the Grady County Sheriff’s Office. Athena and her sister were in Adams' and her husband's care at the time of her disappearance, according to the sheriff's office.

"The search for Athena continues. The OSBI is following every tip that is received, which are coming in from Oklahoma, as well as other states. In an effort to find clues as to Athena’s whereabouts, the trash service in Cyril [was searched]," OSBI said in a Thursday press release. "Additionally, analysts are reviewing surveillance video from around Cyril and seeking other evidence that can help locate Athena."

Authorities initially reported Athena missing on Tuesday afternoon after a postal carrier found her 5-year-old sister wandering around alone on Nebraska Avenue in Cyril around 2 p.m.

The postal carrier knew the 5-year-old girl "wasn't where she was supposed to be and notified police," at which point law enforcement realized that Athena was missing, said OSBI public information officer Brook Arbeitman during a Wednesday press conference posted to Facebook.

A Caddo County Sheriff’s Office deputy on Thursday told FOX 25 Oklahoma City, however, that the girl may have disappeared as early as Jan. 6.

The agency is asking members of the public "with a residence or business in Cyril that has a video doorbell camera" to go to Family Life Church in Cyril, where a command post has been established, and notify law enforcement, according to a Wednesday press release.

Anyone with information about Athena's whereabouts is asked to contact OSBI at 405-879-2591 or local police.