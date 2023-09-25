Expand / Collapse search
Oklahoma

Oklahoma authorities arrest suspect after gunshots erupt at State Fair

The shooting at the State Fair in Oklahoma City, OK, caused 1 injury

One person was injured when shots were fired during an argument between two groups of people at the Oklahoma State Fair on Saturday, sending a crowd of people running for safety, police said.

One person was arrested on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon after the evening shooting, Oklahoma City police Lt. Jeff Cooper said Sunday. Police initially took two people into custody but Cooper said one of them was later released.

Police have not yet released the suspect's name.

Authorities have arrested a man in a shooting that broke out at the Oklahoma State Fair on Sunday.

The injured person was taken to the hospital and remained in critical condition Sunday, police said.

The shooting happened at an event center on the fairgrounds. Capt. Valerie Littlejohn said that after the initial shooting, someone fired some rounds into the air as people started running.

Guns are prohibited on the fairgrounds, and there are security and detectors at entrances, police said.