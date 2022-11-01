Ohio's lottery numbers for Monday, Oct. 31
Ohio's lottery numbers for Lucky For Life, Pick 5, and more
These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:
Classic Lotto: 02-18-24-31-32-48, Kicker: 1-2-6-6-2-4
Estimated jackpot: $39,200,000
Lucky For Life: 03-13-16-19-28, Lucky Ball: 3
WINNING THE LOTTERY: BLESSING FOR SOME, CURSE FOR OTHERS
Mega Millions estimated jackpot: 87,000,000
Pick 3 Evening: 1-6-9
Pick 3 Midday: 0-4-8
Pick 4 Evening: 4-0-9-2
MEGA MILLIONS JACKPOT WINNER CAN CHOOSE TO REMAIN ANONYMOUS
Pick 4 Midday: 7-8-2-4
Pick 5 Evening: 8-0-8-9-7
Pick 5 Midday: 3-6-4-0-5
Powerball: 13-19-36-39-59, Powerball: 13, Power Play: 3
Estimated jackpot: $1,200,000,000
Rolling Cash 5: 15-22-27-31-35
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Estimated jackpot: $150,000