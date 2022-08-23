Ohio's lottery numbers for Monday, Aug. 22
Ohio's lottery numbers for Lucky For Life, Classic Lotto, and more
These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:
Classic Lotto: 05-17-25-28-34-49, Kicker: 2-9-3-4-9-9
Estimated jackpot: $34,400,000
Lucky For Life: 06-07-15-41-43, Lucky Ball: 2
Mega Millions estimated jackpot: 116,000,000
Pick 3 Evening: 3-7-6
Pick 3 Midday: 3-1-1
Pick 4 Evening: 8-7-5-3
Pick 4 Midday: 0-9-0-8
Pick 5 Evening: 6-8-5-8-5
Pick 5 Midday: 2-3-4-7-7
Powerball: 12-27-34-55-67, Powerball: 9, Power Play: 2
Estimated jackpot: $100,000,000
Rolling Cash 5: 04-06-13-32-37
Estimated jackpot: $110,000