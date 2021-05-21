Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ohio
Published

Ohio woman charged after allegedly driving around railroad gate with kids in car, getting hit by train

She allegedly told police she drove around the flashing railroad gates because she needed to go to the bathroom

By Paul Best | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 21Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 21

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

An Ohio woman was charged with child endangerment Thursday, months after she allegedly drove around a railroad gate and was struck by a train with her two children in the car, resulting in serious injuries. 

Ronnisha Jones, 33, is facing charges of vehicular assault, child endangerment, driving without a license, and other counts. 

She pleaded not guilty Friday, according to court records. 

FIERY TRAIN DERAILMENT IN IOWA FORCES TOWN TO EVACUATE RESIDENTS

Ronnisha Jones, 33, is facing charges of vehicular assault, child endangerment, driving without a license, and other counts. 

Ronnisha Jones, 33, is facing charges of vehicular assault, child endangerment, driving without a license, and other counts.  (Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)

Jones told police that she drove around the flashing railroad gate because she needed to go to the bathroom and didn't want to wait, according to an affidavit acquired by Cincinnati-based FOX19.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

A 16-year-old is being treated for a lacerated liver, bleeding in the stomach, head trauma and spinal fractures, FOX19 reported. A 9-year-old has also been treated and released from the hospital. 

Paul Best is a reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Follow him on twitter at @KincaidBest.

Your Money