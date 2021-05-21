Ohio woman charged after allegedly driving around railroad gate with kids in car, getting hit by train

An Ohio woman was charged with child endangerment Thursday, months after she allegedly drove around a railroad gate and was struck by a train with her two children in the car, resulting in serious injuries.

Ronnisha Jones, 33, is facing charges of vehicular assault, child endangerment, driving without a license, and other counts.

She pleaded not guilty Friday, according to court records.

FIERY TRAIN DERAILMENT IN IOWA FORCES TOWN TO EVACUATE RESIDENTS

Jones told police that she drove around the flashing railroad gate because she needed to go to the bathroom and didn't want to wait, according to an affidavit acquired by Cincinnati-based FOX19.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A 16-year-old is being treated for a lacerated liver, bleeding in the stomach, head trauma and spinal fractures, FOX19 reported. A 9-year-old has also been treated and released from the hospital.