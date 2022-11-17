Ohio woman allegedly drowns 93-year-old grandmother in kitchen sink, bathtub to dodge nursing home bills

An Ohio woman allegedly admitted to drowning her elderly grandmother to avoid nursing home bills.

Heidi Matheny, 35, was arrested for the murder of her 93-year-old grandmother, Alice Matheny.

The granddaughter allegedly admitted she took her grandmother to a doctor’s appointment, where a doctor told them the elderly woman needed to be in a nursing home, something they could not afford and insurance would not cover, according to the Eaton, Ohio, police report.

Heidi said they left the appointment and enjoyed ice cream together.

OHIO CBP SEIZES MORE THAN $1M WORTH OF COCAINE, METH IN OUTBOUND SHIPMENTS

Back at the house, Heidi allegedly described to officers how she walked up behind her grandmother while the 93-year-old woman was doing dishes and pushed her head into the sink, holding her there "until the bubbles stopped," according to the police report cited by WDTN.

The 35-year-old allegedly said she then brought her grandmother to the bathtub to make sure she was dead.

"It’s nothing that she did," Heidi allegedly said during a police interview. "She’s not – She’s the perfect freaking grandma."

UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO MURDERS TIMELINE: WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT THE SLAUGHTER OF FOUR STUDENTS

"According to the confession, she was just tired of taking care of a grandmother," Eaton Police Division Chief Steven Hurd said. "It’s difficult not to take this to heart when you have a 35-year-old granddaughter who allegedly drowned her grandmother of 93 years of age in the bathtub."

After the deed was done, Heidi left the apartment through a window and walked to the nearby sheriff’s office.

The Eaton Police Division said officers were dispatched to the 300 block of East Somers Street on a report of a possible homicide at approximately 5:54 p.m. on Tuesday.

Upon arrival, officers found Alice Matheny dead in the bathtub as Heidi had described.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The granddaughter was arrested and booked into Preble County Jail on a murder charge. Though, the police department said formal charges are pending from the Preble County Prosecutor’s Office.

The grandmother was transported to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy.

Police said there are currently no other suspects, though the case remains under investigation.