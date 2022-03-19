Ohio university proposed policy states students and staff 'must' call others by their 'chosen first name'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A proposed policy at the University of Toledo in Ohio states that members of the university community "must" call others by their "chosen first name."

The policy, titled "Inclusive Gender Practices," was proposed by the university's vice president for diversity, equity, and inclusion and states that all students, faculty, and staff "must" call others by their "chosen first name" in "all communications."

"An individual’s Chosen First Name must be used by all UToledo students, staff, and faculty in all communications," the proposed policy states. "The University of Toledo recognizes the importance of students, faculty, and staff being able to use names other than their legal names to identify themselves for a variety of reasons."

Under the policy, any University of Toledo community member can change their chosen first name by accessing the university's online portal.

The chosen first name will appear on several university documents and services, including course rosters, Blackboard, eDirectory, and more.

An individual's chosen first name will also appear on their University of Toledo official identification card, according to the policy.

Cherise Trump, executive director of Speech First, told Fox News Digital that these kinds of policies open the door for more censorship.

"We often see attempts on campuses to compel speech under the guise of 'inclusion'. Policies like these can put students in situations where they no longer feel they are able to speak freely. This type of policy opens the door for a culture of censorship," Trump said.

A spokesperson for the University of Toledo did not address whether there would be punishments for anyone who fails to call others by their chosen first name, but said the policy is being proposed to "respect and affirm the identity of all University of Toledo community members."

"The Inclusive Gender Practices policy has been proposed to respect and affirm the identity of all University of Toledo community members in accordance with our commitment to fostering an environment of inclusivity. It is aligned with the University’s LGBTQA+ Strategic Plan. At this time the proposed policy is posted for comment. We will review the comments received and the draft policy could change based on the input received," the spokesperson said.

The deadline for University of Toledo community members to comment on the proposed policy is March 21.