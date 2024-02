Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

A plane crash in Ohio on Saturday left three people dead, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office confirmed to Fox News Digital.

The crash happened at James A. Rhodes Airport in Jackson County, a small airfield in a rural southeastern part of the state.

The sheriff's office said no other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.