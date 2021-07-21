Ohio mother allegedly shot son, 5, while intoxicated

An Ohio mother of a 5-year-old has been charged with a third-degree felony after she allegedly shot the boy in the knees last Friday while putting her gun back in her purse, according to several reports.

Trenise Turner, 30, is accused of waving a handgun around and making threats to other adults in her living room while she had been drinking last Friday, WCMH in Columbus reported.

She was putting the gun away when she allegedly fired, hitting her son who was lying next to her on the couch.

The bullet went through both knees, Columbus Police said.

He underwent corrective surgery on Saturday, WCMH reported. There was no update on the boy’s condition.

Turner was arrested Friday booked into the Franklin County Jail on felony child endangerment and misdemeanor domestic violence, according to WSYX-TV in Columbus.