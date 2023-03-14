Expand / Collapse search
Ohio
Published

Ohio men arrested for allegedly trying to send dozens of firearms to Mexican drug cartels

Top law enforcement groups and lawmakers have called for a crackdown on Mexican drug cartels in recent weeks

Paul Best
By Paul Best | Fox News
Two Ohio men were arrested by undercover agents earlier this month after trying to send several dozen rifles to drug cartels in Mexico, the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Florida announced Tuesday. 

Yuendry Rodriguez Hilario, 28, and Saleh Yusuf Saleh, 24, were charged with conspiracy to transfer firearms to commit a felony, possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking, and other crimes. 

Undercover federal agents first made contact with the two suspects while posing as Mexican drug cartel members in 2021. The suspects allegedly described selling AR-15s and AK-47s to El Salvadorans, and offered cocaine and fentanyl for distribution, according to prosecutors. 

In late 2021, Hilario and Saleh are accused of arranging the sale of 90 rifles and a submachine gun with a silencer to undercover agents in Ohio and Florida. 

  • Firearm trafficking
    Image 1 of 4

    Several firearms that the suspects allegedly sold to undercover agents in late 2021.  (U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Florida)

  • Firearm trafficking
    Image 2 of 4

    The suspects sold at least 90 rifles to agents posing as Mexican drug cartel members.  (U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Florida)

  • Firearm trafficking
    Image 3 of 4

    (U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Florida)

  • Firearm trafficking
    Image 4 of 4

    (U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Florida)

Then earlier this month, Hilario arranged the delivery of 40 AM-15 multi-caliber firearms, which Saleh allegedly assembled the parts for, according to prosecutors. 

The two men were arrested on March 2 after an agent inspected a box of firearms they delivered. 

US ISSUES 'DO NOT TRAVEL' WARNING FOR PARTS OF MEXICO AS SPRING BREAK APPROACHES

During negotiations between the suspects and investigators before the arrests, undercover agents said that their fellow fictitious cartel members in Mexico were "battling and losing," according to the indictment. 

Hilario and Saleh are being held in pretrial detention and face up to life in prison if convicted. Both men allegedly confessed to trafficking firearms during interviews after their arrests. 

  • A photo of the wreck
    Image 1 of 3

    A member of the Mexican security forces stands next to a white minivan with North Carolina plates and several bullet holes, at the crime scene where gunmen kidnapped four U.S. citizens who crossed into Mexico from Texas, Friday, March 3, 2023.  (AP Photo)

  • Mexico Missing Americans
    Image 2 of 3

    A Mexican army soldier guards the Tamaulipas State Prosecutor's headquarters in Matamoros, Mexico, on March 8, 2023.  (AP Photo)

  • American Cartel Texas
    Image 3 of 3

    Police officers keep watch at the scene where authorities found the bodies of two of four Americans kidnapped by gunmen, in Matamoros, Mexico March 7, 2023. (REUTERS/Daniel Becerril)

Top law enforcement groups and lawmakers have called for a crackdown on drug cartels following the murder of two Americans citizens and the kidnappings of two others earlier this month in Matamoros, Mexico. 

Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, introduced a bill earlier this year to authorize military force against the cartels, while Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., is introducing legislation to designate Mexican drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations.

Paul Best is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Story tips and ideas can be sent to Paul.Best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest