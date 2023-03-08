Expand / Collapse search
US issues 'do not travel' warning for parts of Mexico as spring break approaches

Renewal came after four Americans were kidnapped, two of whom were killed, in Matamoros, Mexico

Greg Wehner
By Greg Wehner | Fox News
Stay out of Mexico, don’t go near border towns: Derek Maltz Video

Stay out of Mexico, don’t go near border towns: Derek Maltz

WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT Former DEA special agent Derek Maltz sizes up the fallout after a cartel in Mexico kidnapped four Americans and left two dead.

The U.S. State Department reminded travelers to avoid going to parts of Mexico as four Americans were kidnapped in Matamoros last week – two of whom were killed while the other two returned to the U.S. on Tuesday.

The reminder came just days before college students head off to tropical destinations like parts of Mexico for Spring Break.

Migrants mostly form Central America wait in line to cross the border into the US at the Gateway International Bridge, between the cities of Brownsville, Texas, and Matamoros, Mexico, on March 15, 2021, in Brownsville, Texas. 

Migrants mostly form Central America wait in line to cross the border into the US at the Gateway International Bridge, between the cities of Brownsville, Texas, and Matamoros, Mexico, on March 15, 2021, in Brownsville, Texas.  (Photo by Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images)

The State Department issued a Level 4 travel advisory for six Mexican states in October 2022, and last Friday the U.S. Embassy and Consulates in Mexico issued the reminder after reports of a shooting in Tamaulipas.

"The U.S. Consulate General reminds U.S. citizens that Tamaulipas is classified as Level 4: Do Not Travel in the State Department's travel advisory for Mexico," the Consulate said. 

AMERICANS WHO SURVIVED MEXICO KIDNAPPING SHAKEN AFTER THEY ‘WATCHED’ OTHER DIE: FAMILY

Tamaulipas is located just south of Texas, and Matamoros, where the four individuals were kidnapped last week, in the state of Tamaulipas.

But also included on the State Department's list of states in Mexico that are considered a Level 4 threat because of crime and kidnapping are Guerrero, Zacatecas, Sinaloa, Colima and Michoacan.

Guests attend Victoria's Secret PINK Nation Hosts Spring Break Bash on March 14, 2017 in Cancun, Mexico.  

Guests attend Victoria's Secret PINK Nation Hosts Spring Break Bash on March 14, 2017 in Cancun, Mexico.   (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret Pink)

Travelers heading to Campeche or Yucatan are advised to exercise "normal" precautions.

DEADLY MEXICO KIDNAPPING HIGHLIGHTS DANGERS OF US CITIZENS SEEKING MEDICAL PROCEDURES IN REGION

Members of a Mexican cartel kidnapped four Americans who traveled across the border from Brownsville, Texas, to Matamoros, Tamaulipas, last week allegedly seeking a tummy tuck surgery. Two of the Americans and an innocent Mexican bystander died during the incident, according to U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar.

The four Americans have been identified as McGee, Shaeed Woodard, Eric Williams and Zindell Brown, all of South Carolina. The FBI has said it cannot identify the survivors, but McGee and Williams have been identified by their families as the survivors.

Mexican Natioanla Guard prepare a search mission for four U.S. citizens kidnapped by gunmen at Matamoros, Mexico, Monday, March 6, 2023.

Mexican Natioanla Guard prepare a search mission for four U.S. citizens kidnapped by gunmen at Matamoros, Mexico, Monday, March 6, 2023. ( AP Photo)

Tamaulipas Gov. Americo Villarreal said authorities located the four Americans in a shack guarded by a man, who was arrested.

State Department spokesperson Ned Price said at a news conference on Tuesday that the U.S. had repatriated the two survivors "with the assistance of our Mexican partners, with the assistance of our officials in Mexico." 

The two deceased Americans will be turned over and repatriated into the U.S. following forensic work at the Matamoros morgue.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Monday that "these sorts of attacks are unacceptable" and the Biden administration would "stand ready to provide all appropriate consular assistance." 

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.