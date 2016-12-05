Ohio man to be sentenced in plot to attack US Capitol

A 22-year-old man accused of plotting to attack the U.S. Capitol in support of the Islamic State group will soon find out how many more years he must serve in prison.

Christopher Lee Cornell of suburban Cincinnati was arrested by the FBI Jan. 14, 2015. He pleaded guilty to three charges including attempted murder of U.S. officials and employees. Court documents show Cornell said he wanted to attack during President Barack Obama's State of the Union address.

Prosecutors have recommended a 30-year sentence to U.S. District Judge Sandra Beckwith. Cornell's attorneys say a significantly lower term would be more appropriate. They say he has rejected "radical Islamic propaganda" that influenced him.

Defense attorneys plan to call a psychologist Monday to testify in the sentencing hearing about Cornell's mental condition.