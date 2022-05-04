Expand / Collapse search
Crime
Published

Ohio man arrested after shooting Texas officer, standoff with police

The officer was not seriously injured

Lorraine Taylor
By Lorraine Taylor | Fox News
A Defiance, Ohio, man was arrested Tuesday in Texas after shooting a police officer and causing a standoff with police.

The Brady Police Department said officers were called to a home after reports of a disturbance. When they arrived, the suspect, Decoda Blake, 35, opened fire hitting a Brady Police officer. 

Ohio man Decoda Blake was arrested for shooting a police officer in Brady, Texas on May 3, 2022. Photo courtesy of the Brady Police Department

The officer was not seriously injured. Police said they were able to take Blake into custody following a standoff with officers. 

Police (iStock)

Blake was booked into the McCulloch County Jail for an outstanding warrant out of Ohio. Police said additional charges are still pending.

