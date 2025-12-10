Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Florida

Florida man allegedly crashes stolen BMW, gives bizarre explanation to deputies: 'I teleported'

Calvin Curtis Johnson, 36, also claimed deputies 'saved me from the aliens' during arrest

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
close
Florida man claims he ‘teleported’ into stolen BMW before crashing at high speed: bodycam Video

Florida man claims he ‘teleported’ into stolen BMW before crashing at high speed: bodycam

A Florida man who crashed a stolen BMW at a high speed claimed he ‘teleported’ into the vehicle when deputies arrested him outside the wreck on Monday. (Credit: Volusia Sheriff's Office)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Florida man who allegedly crashed a stolen BMW at what was described as more than 100 mph told deputies he had "teleported" into the vehicle when they found him bloodied and dazed beside the wreck, according to bodycam footage.

Calvin Curtis Johnson, 36, struggled in the video to explain how he ended up behind the wheel of the stolen car.

"I don’t know how I got in the car. I teleported or something," he told a Volusia County sheriff’s deputy.

When asked again where he got the vehicle, he repeated, "I don’t know. I teleported."

WATCH: FLORIDA 15-YEAR-OLD FACES FELONY CHARGE AFTER ALLEGED RECKLESS ELECTRIC DIRT BIKE CHASE THROUGH TRAFFIC

Calvin Curtis Johnson speaking with deputy

Calvin Curtis Johnson, 36, claimed he "teleported" into the stolen BMW before a high-speed crash in Volusia County, Fla., Monday, Dec. 8, 2025. (Volusia Sheriff's Office)

Deputies said Johnson stole the BMW from Bicentennial Park in Ormond Beach. The owner told officers he had left his keys in a closed cupholder while walking his dog.

wrecked BMW on side of road as Calvin Curtis Johnson stands nearby

The BMW was stolen from a nearby park before crashing at over 100 mph in Volusia County, Fla., Monday, Dec. 8, 2025. (Volusia Sheriff's Office)

A witness at the park told deputies he saw a confused-looking man get into the car.

"He kept asking for a light," the witness said. "I thought, how does he have a BMW if he doesn’t even have a lighter for a cigarette?"

DRIVER OF STOLEN CAR ROLLS INTO ONCOMING TRAFFIC ON COLORADO HIGHWAY KILLING 5, INCLUDING 3 CHILDREN

A bystander who saw the crash told deputies the BMW appeared to reach 130 mph before crashing, and that rescuers had to cut Johnson out of the wreckage.

Calvin Curtis Johnson handcuffed outside patrol car

Johnson is facing charges of grand theft of a motor vehicle and driving with a suspended license. (Volusia Sheriff's Office)

Some onlookers shouted at Johnson before walking away.

As a deputy handcuffed him to a patrol vehicle, Johnson exclaimed, "You saved me from the aliens!"

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Johnson was taken to a hospital and will be booked into the Volusia County Branch Jail on charges of grand theft of a motor vehicle and driving with a suspended license.

Deputies reminded motorists to lock their cars while enjoying parks in the area.
Close modal

Continue