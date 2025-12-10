Florida man allegedly crashes stolen BMW, gives bizarre explanation to deputies: 'I teleported'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Florida man who allegedly crashed a stolen BMW at what was described as more than 100 mph told deputies he had "teleported" into the vehicle when they found him bloodied and dazed beside the wreck, according to bodycam footage.

Calvin Curtis Johnson, 36, struggled in the video to explain how he ended up behind the wheel of the stolen car.

"I don’t know how I got in the car. I teleported or something," he told a Volusia County sheriff’s deputy.

When asked again where he got the vehicle, he repeated, "I don’t know. I teleported."

Deputies said Johnson stole the BMW from Bicentennial Park in Ormond Beach. The owner told officers he had left his keys in a closed cupholder while walking his dog.

A witness at the park told deputies he saw a confused-looking man get into the car.

"He kept asking for a light," the witness said. "I thought, how does he have a BMW if he doesn’t even have a lighter for a cigarette?"

A bystander who saw the crash told deputies the BMW appeared to reach 130 mph before crashing, and that rescuers had to cut Johnson out of the wreckage.

Some onlookers shouted at Johnson before walking away.

As a deputy handcuffed him to a patrol vehicle, Johnson exclaimed, "You saved me from the aliens!"

Johnson was taken to a hospital and will be booked into the Volusia County Branch Jail on charges of grand theft of a motor vehicle and driving with a suspended license.

Deputies reminded motorists to lock their cars while enjoying parks in the area.