Ohio homecoming queen candidate dies after collapsing before football game

A Ohio high school homecoming queen candidate died suddenly last week during the festivities prior to a football game, school officials said.

Breanne McKean, 17, a senior at Mapleton High School in Ashland, died Friday due to a "medical emergency," Mapleton Local Schools said.

"Our hearts, thoughts and prayers go out to the McKean family, friends and the Mapleton community," the district said on social media.

Tim McKean, Mapleton's high school athletic director, told ABC News 5 that his daughter passed away at Ashland Hospital. He said she "was everything to us" and lettered in multiple sports, including volleyball, basketball and softball.

The football game between Mapleton and South Central high school was suspended at halftime and the teams and students were notified of what happened, the district said.

The homecoming dance scheduled for Sept. 30 was canceled and all Mapleton athletic events have been canceled through Wednesday.

McKean's cause of death has not been determined.