Ohio boy, 6, killed after mom allegedly ran him over with car: report

An Ohio mother charged with murdering her son tried to abandon him in a wildlife area last week and ran over him when he tried to get back into the car, court documents state, according to a report Monday.

Brittany Gosney, 29, then drove to the Ohio River where she disposed of her son's body, police said.

Gosney reported James Robert Hutchinson missing on Sunday morning, but police said she later confessed to the killing and showed little remorse, according to FOX 19 of Cincinnati.

"Sadly, upon further questioning of Brittany Gosney and her boyfriend, James Hamilton, they now say that James was killed in Preble County a few days ago," police said in a statement. "The child's body was brought back to Middletown, where they live, and later put into the Ohio River."

Middletown police said they are working with trained searchers to recover the body from the river.

"The river is very high and treacherous, so we will not be disclosing the exact location in hopes of avoiding another tragic incident," police said.

Gosney is charged with murder, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence, police said. Hamilton, 42, is charged with abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.

Middletown Police Chief David Birk said at a press conference Monday, "We’ll know more once James is recovered and the coroner is able to do an autopsy."

Birk said the family's two other children were inside of the car with Gosney during the incident, according to the station. They have since been placed in foster care, police said.

On Tuesday, a remembrance for the boy will be held at Barnitz Stadium, located next to Rosa Parks Elementary in Middletown -- where he went to school.

Middletown is located about 35 miles northeast of Cincinnati.