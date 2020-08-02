Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

NASA
Published

Officials caught off guard as recreational boaters move into drop zone for returning Spacex capsule

The astronauts made it back to earth after spending two months inside the International Space Station

By Jorge Fitz-Gibbon, Kenneth Garger | New York Post
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 2Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 2

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Recreational boaters got up close and personal to the SpaceX capsule carrying two US astronauts after it landed in the Gulf of Mexico Sunday — catching NASA officials off guard.

“That was not what we were anticipating,” NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said at a press conference addressing the private boaters who greeted the craft with spacemen Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley aboard.

Several boats with multiple passengers, including one flying a Trump campaign flag, could be seen on a livestream that captured the historic voyage surrounding the floating capsule after it safely touched down.

NASA PICKS ASTRONAUTS FOR NEXT SPACEX LAUNCH

Bridenstine noted that the US Coast Guard cleared a landing for the craft and it wasn’t until after splashing down that the spectators crept close.

Spectators watch from a bridge in Titusville, Fla., as SpaceX Falcon 9 lifts off with NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken in the Dragon crew capsule, Saturday, May 30, 2020, from the Kennedy Space Center at Cape Canaveral, Fla.  (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Spectators watch from a bridge in Titusville, Fla., as SpaceX Falcon 9 lifts off with NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken in the Dragon crew capsule, Saturday, May 30, 2020, from the Kennedy Space Center at Cape Canaveral, Fla.  (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

“We wanted to make sure that there was a clearing for them to land. The Coast Guard did an excellent job of ensuring that,” said Bridenstine.

“Then of course, after they landed the boats just came in. We need to do a better job next time for sure,” he said.

SPACEX SATELLITES PHOTOBOMB COMET PICTURES

Steve Stich, manager of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program, said 10-natural miles were cleared in advance of the capsule’s return.

The astronauts made it back to earth after spending two months inside the International Space Station.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The journey marked the first ever commercial space mission and Sunday was NASA’s first water landing since 1975.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FROM THE NEW YORK POST

Trending in US