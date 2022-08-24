Off-duty NYPD officer suffered fractured skull during violent robbery in the Bronx

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An off-duty New York Police Department officer was critically injured with a fractured skull Tuesday in a violent mugging in the Bronx.

The officer was out for a morning jog just before 11 a.m. when he was approached by three men. The attackers repeatedly struck the officer in the head and fled the scene with his cellphone, keys and wallet. His wallet contained multiple debit cards and forms of identification.

The victim was found by fellow officers lying unconscious in the street. He was bleeding from an ear and unable to speak or stand, police said. He had no identification on him when he was discovered.

He was transported to Jacobi Medical Center for treatment. Police said he was in critical condition with a fractured skull and bleeding to the brain.

The 48-year-old officer is an 18-year NYPD veteran.

After the three suspects attacked the officer, they drove off in a black Honda sedan. No arrests have been made in connection to the incident.

The Police Benevolent Association of the City of New York, the largest police union representing NYPD officers, called out the justice system for failing to keep criminals off the streets in response to the violent attack.

"While we pray at our injured brother’s bedside tonight, police officers across this city are searching for the cowards who did this to him," PBA President Patrick J. Lynch said in a statement. "Make no mistake: we will find them. But we will need the rest of the justice system to step up and do its job, too. This is what happens when our leaders refuse to hold criminals accountable — not even a police officer can walk these streets safely."

New York City mayor Eric Adams visited the injured cop at the hospital Tuesday evening, according to the New York Post.

Police believe Tuesday's attack may be connected to a string of recent robberies in New York City.

Nearly 20 robberies in the city have been carried out by three individuals who forcibly take items from a victim before fleeing in a black Honda sedan driven by a fourth person.

Police released images of the three alleged attackers on social media Tuesday night.