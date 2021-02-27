Kansas officers hurt in 'possible explosion' in downtown Wichita

Three Wichita police officers were injured by a "possible explosion" after being dispatched to a vacant residence around 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Two of the officers have minor injuries and the third is in serious but stable condition. All three were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The Wichita Poice Department SWAT team and the bomb team are currently on the scene in the 1400 block of S St. Francis.

The ATF's Kansas City Field Division said it is working with local authorities to investigate the incident.