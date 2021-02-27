Kansas officers hurt in 'possible explosion' in downtown Wichita
One officer is in serious but stable condition, and the other two suffered minor injuries
Three Wichita police officers were injured by a "possible explosion" after being dispatched to a vacant residence around 4 p.m. on Saturday.
Two of the officers have minor injuries and the third is in serious but stable condition. All three were transported to a local hospital for treatment.
The Wichita Poice Department SWAT team and the bomb team are currently on the scene in the 1400 block of S St. Francis.
The ATF's Kansas City Field Division said it is working with local authorities to investigate the incident.