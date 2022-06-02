Off-cycle cicada stragglers begin to emerge in nation's capital

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Brood X cicadas are reportedly emerging in our nation's capital – a year late.

While perhaps trillions of the insects arrived in May 2021, other periodical cicadas have been popping up in eastern U.S. states.

Cicadas are triggered when the soil's temperature reaches 64 degrees, often by a warm rain.

The Washington, D.C. area has seen storms and warm temperatures over the last few weeks, with more thunderstorms forecast on Thursday.

Michael Raupp, a professor at the University of Maryland's Department of Entomology, told Fox 5 on Thursday that the "stragglers" can appear as many as four years early or two years late.

However, while the cicadas often emerge and have intercourse before dying in just a matter of weeks, Raupp said these cicadas are more likely to be eaten by predators as there is no strength in numbers.

The next cicadas with substantial numbers likely will be seen in a couple of years.

Brood X cicadas, which emerge every 17 years, were largely gone by July. The brood

Brood X cicadas emerge every 17 years.

There are three species of the red-eyed bugs, including Magicicada septendecim, Magicicada cassini and Magicicada septendecula.

There are four species of 13-year cicadas.

Only the male cicadas sing, with a more than 100-decibel song that has caused some disturbances in the past.

Cicadas are not dangerous to humans.