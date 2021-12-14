O.J. Simpson granted early release from parole, now a free man

Former NFL star and acquitted murder defendant O.J. Simpson is a free man for the first time in more than a decade after the Nevada Board of Parole granted him early release this month.

"On November 30, 2021, upon the written recommendation of the Division of Parole and Probation… the Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners conducted an Early Discharge hearing for Mr. Simpson," a spokesperson for the Nevada State Police told Fox News.

"A decision to grant early discharge from parole was ratified on December 6, 2021."

His parole was otherwise set to expire on Feb. 9 of next year.

Simpson was released from prison in October 2017 after serving nine years for robbing two sports memorabilia collectors at gunpoint in 2007.

OJ SIMPSON BACKS LIZ CHENEY IN GOP LEADERSHIP BATTLE: ‘I’M KIND OF A FAN'

He said during trial that he only wanted to take back personal items and family photos that were taken from him after he was acquitted in 1995 of murdering his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ronald Goldman.

That murder case, dubbed "The Trial of the Century," received international press attention and was recently dramatized in the popular TV show, "The People v. O.J. Simpson."

Before that, "the Juice" was a star running back, winning the Heisman Trophy in 1968 and playing 11 seasons in the NFL for the Buffalo Bills and the San Francisco 49ers.

Simpson has mostly stayed out of the spotlight after he was released from prison in 2017, but he joined Twitter in 2019, saying that he has "a little gettin’ even to do."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

His account, which now has close to 1 million followers, features videos of the former star opining on the NFL, fantasy football, and golf.

An attorney for Simpson could not be reached for comment on Tuesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.