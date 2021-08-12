Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York City
Published
Last Update 14 mins ago

NYU security guard stabbed boss over COVID-19 protocols, prosecutors say

Frantz Arestyl attacked boss after he was kicked off campus, report says

By Selim Algar | New York Post
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 12 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 12

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

An NYU security guard viciously stabbed his boss with a "large knife resembling a machete" after being kicked off campus for refusing to comply with COVID-19 protocols, a new report says.

Manhattan prosecutors said Frantz Arestyl, 38, repeatedly attacked his supervisor with the weapon around 1 a.m. on July 24, the school’s student news site reported.

Arestyl had allegedly clashed with his target over the school’s COVID-19 restrictions before the shocking incident.

"The attack occurred after the defendant refused to complete the screening process on prior occasions, having been sent home earlier in the week," prosecutors said at his arraignment Monday, according to the report.

NYPD SEARCHING FOR MURDERER OF QUEENS DIVORCE ATTORNEY FOUND STABBED IN HIS OFFICE

The unnamed 48-year-old victim suffered six stab wounds and could require extensive surgeries, the site said.

He suffered several broken ribs and a collapsed lung, NYPD officials said after the attack at the Broome Street residence hall. There were no students present at the time.

Prosecutors said surveillance footage showed the desperate victim running for his life out of the building with Arestyl in pursuit.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Arestyl faces a slew of raps, including attempted murder and weapons possession. He is out of custody on supervised release.

He was immediately suspended from his job pending termination after the incident.

Like most other major universities, NYU has required students to get vaccinated before the start of the fall semester.

Click here to read more on the New York Post.

Your Money