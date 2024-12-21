NYPD's top cop resigns amid subordinate's bombshell sex harassment allegations

The NYPD’s highest-ranking uniformed police officer resigned abruptly Friday amid bombshell allegations he demanded sexual favors from his subordinates on the force, the latest scandal to rock the NYPD and the Adams administration.

The sudden resignation of Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey came just hours before Lt. Quathisha Epps, who holds an administrative post in Maddrey’s office, filed a sexual harassment complaint against him with the state Division of Human Rights, according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

Epps claims Maddrey "engaged in a quid pro quo sexual harassment" by coercing her into performing unwanted sexual favors in exchange for overtime opportunities in the workplace.

The complaint also alleges Maddrey forced Epps to "take care" of another female officer, "to subject that officer to unwanted sexual advances and conduct, including sexual intercourse, within the workplace."

Epps also accuses Maddrey, who is married, of maintaining an inappropriate sexual relationship with another female detective, subjecting Epps to "further sexually offensive conduct in person and through her cellular phone."

The NYPD said in a press release Saturday morning that NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell had taken the position of interim chief of department Friday night and that Philip Rivera is now interim chief of patrol.

The release made no mention of Maddrey, but the NYPD on Saturday confirmed to Fox News Digital that Maddrey had resigned from the NYPD, although the agency would not provide a reason.

"Police Commissioner Jessica S. Tisch accepted the resignation of Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey Friday night, effective immediately," an NYPD spokesperson said via email. "The NYPD takes all allegations of sexual misconduct seriously and will thoroughly investigate this matter."

Epps made headlines earlier this week when the New York Post, citing payroll records, revealed she earned a whopping $400,000, including roughly $204,000 in overtime alone last year, for her administrative job in Maddrey’s office. She claims in the filing that Maddrey cooked her overtime figures in October after she started rejecting his advances.

She says that led to a criminal and internal investigation against her in retaliation.

Epps, in the complaint, said she met with Maddrey earlier this week with the intention of leaving the force after she says she was portrayed publicly as an "overtime abuser." She says Maddrey demanded a sexual favor, to which she complied. Afterward, she filed for retirement from the NYPD via a Vested Interest Retirement Pension.

A spokesperson for Adams said his office is "deeply disturbed by these allegations, and the NYPD is investigating this matter."

"Mayor Adams is working in close coordination with Police Commissioner Tisch as the NYPD conducts a separate department-wide review to ensure no high-ranking officers are using their power inappropriately. We will refrain from commenting further to avoid jeopardizing either investigation."

The controversy is the latest turmoil to hit the NYPD. Former Commissioner Edward Caban resigned in September amid the swirling federal investigation surrounding New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

Adams then appointed Tom Donlon, a former FBI counterterrorism expert, as interim commissioner, and he was replaced after two months by Tisch, who was then appointed on a permanent basis.

Adams was indicted by a federal grand jury in September and faces five charges, including bribery, soliciting campaign contributions from foreign nationals, wire fraud and conspiracy. Federal prosecutors charged Adams with accepting luxury travel perks and illegal campaign contributions from a Turkish official and other foreign nationals looking to buy his influence. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Ingrid Lewis-Martin, a top adviser to Adams, resigned Sunday and has since been indicted on bribery charges.

Prosecutors said Lewis-Martin and her son raked in over $100,000 and got other help in exchange for her speeding approvals for construction projects. She has pleaded not guilty.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.