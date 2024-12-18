NYC Mayor Eric Adams believes federal charges against him are politically motivated: 'Did not break the law'

New York City Mayor Eric Adams hypothesized he drew the ire of the Department of Justice after he spoke out against the Biden administration’s immigration policies.

Adams was indicted by a federal grand jury in September and faces five charges, including bribery, soliciting campaign contributions from foreign nationals, wire fraud and conspiracy. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

"I did not break the law. I did nothing wrong – that is how I live my life. And that is how I'm going to continue to live my life," Adams said in an exclusive sit-down interview Wednesday with Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum on "The Story."

He claimed the timing of the indictment was "clearly suspect" and vowed to keep fighting for what he believes is right.

Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, said in a statement at the time the indictment was released that Adams "abused his position as this City’s highest elected official, and before that as Brooklyn Borough President, to take bribes and solicit illegal campaign contributions."

"By allegedly taking improper and illegal benefits from foreign nationals—including to allow a Manhattan skyscraper to open without a fire inspection—Adams put the interests of his benefactors, including a foreign official, above those of his constituents," the statement read in part.

MacCallum asked the NYC mayor if he was concerned about what the FBI may uncover in its investigation after his chief adviser resigned earlier this week amid reports she will be indicted on criminal charges.

"No," said Adams curtly. "All of them have attorneys. And I don't want to do anything to jeopardize their cases, but I tell my team, and I do so, we follow the law. This is about following the law. I didn't spend 22 years as a police officer enforcing the law to break the law."

A former Adams aide was charged with witness tampering and destruction of evidence in October after he allegedly deleted Signal, an encrypted communication app, from his phone that was reportedly used to communicate with the mayor.

President-elect Donald Trump said he would consider pardoning Adams after he was asked by a reporter at a Mar-a-Lago news conference earlier this week.

"Yeah, I think that he was treated pretty unfairly. Now, I haven't seen the gravity of it all, but it seems, you know, like being upgraded in an airplane many years ago," said Trump.

Adams said he didn’t ask the incoming 47th president for a pardon and in their conversations, they’ve only talked about their love for New York City and how they can potentially work together.

"I'm working with the president and his administration, not warring with him. I say that quote over and over again. And my attorney is an excellent attorney. He's going to handle every avenue to pursue justice. I should not have been charged," Adams maintained.

"No American should go through what I'm going through right now. This country believes in fairness and what I'm experienc[ing] is not only a professional tragedy; it's a personal tragedy."