NYPD boss resigns as Dem mayor's inner circle faces possible corruption probe

New York City Police Commissioner Edward Caban has resigned days after federal agents raided his home, his brother's and other city officials and seized their electronic devices.

In a resignation letter shared with Fox News, Caban wrote that rank and file officers deserved leadership without distractions.

"I hold immense respect and gratitude for the brave officers who serve this department, and the NYPD deserves someone who can solely focus on protecting and serving New York City, which is why – for the good of this city and this department – I have made the difficult decision to resign as Police Commissioner," he wrote.

NYPD COMMISSIONER'S BROTHER IS EX-COP BRING PROBED AS ALLEGED ‘FIXER’ FOR NYC CLUBS: REPORT

Sources told Fox News Digital that Caban's twin brother, James, was also under investigation in connection with his nightlife consulting business.

Rumors of a pending resignation have swirled for days in connection with the probe.

Big Apple Mayor Eric Adams told reporters little Tuesday in response to repeated questions about Caban's fitness for the job or whether he should resign, but said he had full confidence in the NYPD as a whole.

"What's important to me, and the reason I keep saying NYPD, because Commissioner Caban is part of a team there, and an entire team has to function," he said. "One person does not determine the success of the New York City Police Department."

The New York Post reported Wednesday that one of Caban's top aides has suspected ties to the Chinese Communist Party and worked for a group that spreads Chinese propaganda in the United States. It's the latest in a string of China-linked officials in New York politics.

HOUSE GOP PRESSES HOCHUL ON ALLEGED CCP AGENT'S INFLUENCE IN NEW YORK, INCLUDING SECRET CHINESE POLICE STATION

Last month, prosecutors secured an indictment for Linda Sun, a former top aide to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul who is accused of being a Communist agent, visa fraud, alien smuggling and money laundering.

Winnie Greco, another Adams aide, was also raided in connection with a campaign fundraising investigation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Adams appointed Caban as the NYPD's first Hispanic commissioner last July.

Last year, federal agents seized Adams' devices as he was leaving an event in Manhattan and raided the home of one of his top fundraisers. Adams has denied any wrongdoing, but confirmed last month he had received a subpoena from federal prosecutors and said he and his team are cooperating.

Fox News' Landon Mion and the Associated Press contributed to this report.