NYPD seeks man accused of disturbing encounter with 10-year-old girl in her bedroom

New York City police are looking for a man who they say broke into the Greenwich Village home of a 10-year-old girl and rubbed his penis on her feet.

Police said the heinous incident happened around 1 a.m. on June 12 at a residence in the vicinity of Broadway and Bond Street.

The girl was woken up by the act and the man "fled on foot to parts unknown," police said in a statement provided to Fox News.

LYFT DRIVER CHARGED WITH SEXUAL ASSAULT ON TEEN RIDING HOME FROM SCHOOL

The NYPD has released surveillance footage of the suspect riding a bike on 149 Bleecker Street. They are asking for the public’s health in identifying the suspect.

Police described him as a "dark-skinned adult male, medium build with dreadlocks." He was last seen wearing a multi-colored t-shirt, black jeans, white sneakers, and a white mask.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-8477, or submit tips to www.nypdcrimestoppers.com.