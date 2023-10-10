Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York City

NYPD, in response to Israel-Hamas war, says it has 'surged resources to sensitive locations'

FBI’s New York Joint Terrorism Task Force is also increasing surveillance

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
close
Former NY rep calls out pro-Hamas protesters in NYC Video

Former NY rep calls out pro-Hamas protesters in NYC

Americans Against Antisemitism founder Dov Hikind explains his decision to go to Israel in the midst of war.

The New York City Police Department on Tuesday told Fox News Digital that it has "surged resources to sensitive locations out of an abundance of caution and to ensure that all New Yorkers stay safe" as the Israel-Hamas war rages on. 

The announcement comes as the FBI also said its New York Joint Terrorism Task Force (JTTF) has raised its focus on potential threats. 

"The NYPD’s Intelligence and Counterterrorism Bureau deploys a wide array of resources to protect the city based on events unfolding here and around the world," an NYPD spokesperson said. "This includes high-visibility resources like the Critical Response Command and Counterterrorism officers, as well as our Intelligence Division personnel." 

"Given the situation unfolding in Israel, we have surged resources to sensitive locations out of an abundance of caution and to ensure that all New Yorkers stay safe," the spokesperson added. 

LIVE UPDATES: ISRAEL AT WAR WITH HAMAS 

NYPD outside temple in NYC

New York City police officers stand watch as attendees gather for a candlelight vigil at Temple Emanu-El of New York on Monday in New York City. The congregation held evening prayers and a moment of silence for those killed in the surprise attack on Israel from Gaza by the Palestinian militant group Hamas. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, the FBI’s New York office said, "In light of recent events overseas, the FBI New York JTTF has increased its focus on potential threats."  

"We remain in constant contact with our federal, state, and local partners, to include the NYPD, and our community partners," it also said. "While we don’t have specific and credible intelligence indicating a threat to our city, we encourage the public to remain vigilant." 

Earlier Tuesday, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said at City Hall that "our Jewish brothers and sisters are hurting, they're hurting deeply." 

MISSING ISRAELI MAN ATTENDED FESTIVAL BEFORE GOING SILENT AMID HAMAS ATTACKS 

NYC Mayor Eric Adams at press conference

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Tuesday that "this is a very heightened period right now" as the war is ongoing in Israel. (John Lamparski/Getty Images for Concordia Summit)

"This is definitely a moment where you don't want to live your lives living in your phones," Adams also said. "You need to be conscious of your surroundings. This is a very heightened period right now." 

New York City has been the site of two protest rallies in recent days, with groups taking to the streets to support Palestinians and to condemn Israel over retaliatory airstrikes and military operations. 

Pro-Palestine rally

People rally in support of Palestinians in Times Square in New York on Sunday after Hamas launched an attack on Israel. (Bryan R. Smith/AFP)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

On Sunday, a protest in New York organized by the Democratic Socialists of America — a group that boasts six members of the U.S. House of Representatives, including members of "the Squad" — took place in Times Square and then advanced down 42nd Street to Bryant Park, close to the Israeli Consulate. 

Fox News’ Louis Casiano contributed to this report.

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.