NYPD, in response to Israel-Hamas war, says it has 'surged resources to sensitive locations'

The New York City Police Department on Tuesday told Fox News Digital that it has "surged resources to sensitive locations out of an abundance of caution and to ensure that all New Yorkers stay safe" as the Israel-Hamas war rages on.

The announcement comes as the FBI also said its New York Joint Terrorism Task Force (JTTF) has raised its focus on potential threats.

"The NYPD’s Intelligence and Counterterrorism Bureau deploys a wide array of resources to protect the city based on events unfolding here and around the world," an NYPD spokesperson said. "This includes high-visibility resources like the Critical Response Command and Counterterrorism officers, as well as our Intelligence Division personnel."

"Given the situation unfolding in Israel, we have surged resources to sensitive locations out of an abundance of caution and to ensure that all New Yorkers stay safe," the spokesperson added.

Meanwhile, the FBI’s New York office said, "In light of recent events overseas, the FBI New York JTTF has increased its focus on potential threats."

"We remain in constant contact with our federal, state, and local partners, to include the NYPD, and our community partners," it also said. "While we don’t have specific and credible intelligence indicating a threat to our city, we encourage the public to remain vigilant."

Earlier Tuesday, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said at City Hall that "our Jewish brothers and sisters are hurting, they're hurting deeply."

"This is definitely a moment where you don't want to live your lives living in your phones," Adams also said. "You need to be conscious of your surroundings. This is a very heightened period right now."

New York City has been the site of two protest rallies in recent days, with groups taking to the streets to support Palestinians and to condemn Israel over retaliatory airstrikes and military operations.

On Sunday, a protest in New York organized by the Democratic Socialists of America — a group that boasts six members of the U.S. House of Representatives, including members of "the Squad" — took place in Times Square and then advanced down 42nd Street to Bryant Park, close to the Israeli Consulate.

