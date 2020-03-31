Over 1,000 NYPD officers have tested positive for coronavirus, police say

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

More than 1,000 uniformed officers in the nation’s largest police force have tested positive for coronavirus.

The New York City police department reported Tuesday 1,048 uniformed members of the force and 145 civilian members had tested positive for COVID-19. More than 5,600 officers, 15.6 percent of the workforce called out sick Tuesday.

In total, the NYPD has over 36,000 members.

Nonetheless, the NYPD continued to visit over 13,560 locations -- supermarkets, restaurants, public spaces and other facilities -- to ensure nonessential businesses remain closed and remind New Yorkers not to congregate in public.

In the past week, the NYPD has lost five members to coronavirus-related complications: a detective in Harlem, a Queens school safety agent, two administrative aides and a custodian.

On Tuesday, the NYPD announced New York City Police Foundation had purchased 150,000 each of masks, gloves and hand sanitizer packets to be distributed throughout the force.

Luckily crime is down in the Big Apple for the second straight week amid the coronavirus lockdown. The overall crime rate decreased 22 percent for the week ending Sunday compared to the previous week. Police recorded 1,042 index crimes, the seven felonies that comprise the crime rate, from March 23-29, down nearly 300 from the previous week’s 1,337 index crimes.

Police also made far fewer arrests last week: 1,712, down 32 percent compared to the previous week’s 2,506.

Despite declining numbers, crime is still up 13 percent for the year, for which police have laid blame on bail reform and other criminal justice reforms which went into effect Jan. 1.