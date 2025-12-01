NYPD investigating if man set on fire aboard Times Square subway lied about attack: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A New York City man claimed he was set on fire in an attack aboard a subway near Times Square early Monday, though police say they are investigating whether the man had set his own pants ablaze, according to a report.

Officers responded just after 3 a.m. to a report of an assault in progress on the platform at the 42nd Street station in Times Square, New York City police said.

A 55-year-old male found on the platform with burns to his legs told officers he had been sleeping on a 3-train subway car when his pants were lit on fire, according to police.

Sources told the New York Post that burnt skin was found on one of the train seats, and burnt paper was found on the train.

BLUE CITY SUSPECT WITH NUMEROUS PRIOR ARRESTS FEDERALLY CHARGED AFTER ALLEGEDLY SETTING WOMAN ABLAZE ON TRAIN

No suspects or witnesses were seen on surveillance cameras, the Post reported.

The sources told the Post that the victim, who appeared to be homeless, repeatedly changed his story and later said he made up his initial story. Investigators were working to confirm what had happened aboard the train and whether the man had set himself on fire.

BLUE CITY COMMUTER AMBUSHED IN RANDOM STABBING ATTACK WEEKS AFTER CHARLOTTE TRAIN MURDER

The victim was taken to Weill Cornel Medical Center in stable condition.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Police said no arrests have been made as the investigation continues.

Fox News’ David Hammelburg contributed to this report.