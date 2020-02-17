NYPD detective hangs himself in Queens home, latest in string of police suicides, source says

[Editor's note: This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).]

An NYPD detective killed himself at his home on Monday, a police source confirmed to Fox News.

The detective, a veteran of the department for over 29 years, appeared to have hanged himself at the home in Middle Village, Queens, police said.

Police would not confirm the identity of the officer, but the Daily News reported he was Det. Paul Federico.

Frederico, 53, recently had been placed on modified duty and had his shield and gun taken away, although it was not immediately clear why, sources told the Daily News.

He was instrumental in helping another officer, NYPD Auxiliary Officer Michael Dorian, secure benefits from the September 11 Victim Compensation Fund after Dorian learned he had stage 4 skin cancer but initially couldn't prove he was at Ground Zero in 2001.

Frederico helped Dorian find an interview that aired on WNBC at the time, showing he was at the scene.

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea posted the number for a crisis hotline urging officers or anyone "going through something" to reach out.

"Today we tragically lost another member of our NYPD family," Shea wrote.

Frederico's death was the first in the NYPD in 2020, following a string of 10 suicides last year.