NYPD cop Yvonne Wu charged with murder in fatal love triangle shooting

NYPD officer Yvonne Wu was charged Thursday night with murder and attempted murder for allegedly shooting her ex-girlfriend and killing the woman’s new lover in a jealous fit of rage, police said.

The 31-year-old, five-year veteran of the force, snapped on Wednesday night and allegedly carried out the double shooting at her ex-girlfriend Jenny Li’s Brooklyn home.

Wu, who works at the 72nd Precinct in Sunset Park, was waiting for hours at the home until her ex showed up at 5 p.m. with a new 24-year-old love interest, Jamie Liang.

After allegedly blasting both women with bullets, Wu left the home and confessed to the killings, police and a high-ranking source said.

Li, 23, was found in a bedroom of the home with a gunshot wound to the torso. Liang, shot at least once to the chest, was discovered on the living room floor, police said.

Both women were hospitalized. Liang could not be saved and Li is expected to recover, authorities said.

The alleged killer cop may have quarreled with Liang in the days leading up to bloodshed, a source said.

Wu — whose two-year relationship with Li ended three weeks ago — may have snapped because she was clinging to hope that they’d get back together, sources said.

As of late Thursday, Wu remained NYU Langone hospital in Brooklyn, where she had been undergoing an evaluation.

